Thomas E. Cass, age 70, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 12th at home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 30, 1950 to Victor and Rita (Metzger) Cass in Findlay, Ohio. On August 28th 1971, he married Karen Osborn and they have celebrated 49 loving years of marriage together.
Tom was employed by the Wood County Highway Department for 39 years. He enjoyed coaching his kids in softball and baseball, playing softball, golfing, bowling, riding motorcycles and listening to classic rock. Most important of all was spending time with family and friends and even in his final days that proved to bring him the most comfort. Tom was a life-long Dodgers, Rams and Texas Longhorns fan. The 2020 World Series win by the Dodgers brought him great joy.
In addition to his wife, Karen, Tom is survived by his children: Heather (Marvin Conner) of Perrysburg, Sarah of Richmond, TX and Brian (Kristin Kern) of Sunbury, OH. His treasured granddaughter, Isabella and grandson, Matthew Kern. His brother, Loren (Sheree) of Findlay, sister, Vicki Askins (Larry) of Cygnet, sister-in-law, Mishelle Cass of Custar, and sister-in-law Kathy Hermiller (Joe). Nieces and nephews: Brett and Shaya Askins, Jodi and Greg Valentino, Chris Cass, Lindsay and Brad LeBar, Nathan and Amber Cass, Nick Cass, Jessica and Nick Riegel, Greg and Jessica Hermiller, Angela and Nathan Tucker and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gary (Spike) and his beloved dog, Rusty.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to everyone at Maumee Oncology Center for the care and compassion they provided to Tom during his battle with pancreatic cancer. We would also like to acknowledge Hospice of Northwest Ohio for keeping Tom comfortable in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Burial services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family asks that the next time you are enjoying your favorite beverage, raise your glass in honor of Tom. He always enjoyed having a drink with friends and was quick to raise his glass for a toast.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Messages for the family and memories can be shared at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.