Thomas C. Newlove, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 8, 2021. died yesterday at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green surrounded by his family. He was born May 19, 1947 to Claude and Lucille (Wellman) Newlove and was a life long resident of Wood County. He graduated from Westwood High School and attended Toledo University and Bowling Green State University majoring in journalism.
Tom made a career in the auto sales business having worked for Ralph Thayer Chevrolet, University Ford and Crozier Ford, eventually owning Quality Motors. In 1987 he moved into the Real Estate business. He retired in 2018 from Newlove Realty Inc.
He was a past member of the Bowling Green Country Club where he had been on the Board of Directors, the Elks, and was a member of Stone Ridge Golf Course. Tom was also past president of the Wood County Board of Realtors.
In 1994 Tom was the recipient of the Life-Risk award when he and his wife, Kathy, saved a family from a burning motor home after a crash on Interstate 75 in Georgia.
Tom was married to Sally (Richards) Newlove. They later divorced.
Tom is survived by his wife Katherine (Esdale) and his children; Daughters Shareen (Jeff) Avery, Rudolph Ohio, Lisa Newlove Tuckerman (Joel Tuckerman), Perrysburg Ohio, Amy Newlove-Vaupel (Shaun Vaupel) Sarasota Florida, Son Jason (Sarah) Sears Easton Pennsylvania; nine Grandchildren, Katie Barton Newlove, Madison Sears, Grace Borden, Sara Avery, Sam Borden, Matthew Avery, Rhyan Welling, Zayne Sears, and Zakary Sears; two Great Grandchildren, Alicia Rose and Lilyanna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lucille, and daughter, Alicia.
Visitation will be held on Friday November 12, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice or The American Lung Association.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with Tom’s family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.