Theone R. Caris, 88, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the LaBuhn Center under the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Luckey, Ohio on July 26, 1932, the daughter of Walter O. and Alvina C. (Sielscott) Ruch. She married Donald G. “Red” Caris in Luckey, on October 10, 1953 and he preceded her in death on July 2, 1984.
Theone was a lifelong Lutheran and charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church, in Northwood, Ohio. She was a registered nurse for 39 years at St. Charles Hospital. After her retirement she was able to travel and pursue her love of golf and watch her grandchildren and their many activities. In the last few years, her great grandchildren added to her fun! Best of all were her family times spent on vacation at the lake, get togethers with family and sitting on her porch watching the birds.
Theone, Mom, Grandma Toni, GG is survived by her children, Cheryl D. (James) Hicks, Doreen M. (Marty) Bretz, Donald G. Caris, Jr., Patti A. (Ryan) Hotmer, grandchildren, Kelsey (Tom), Ann (Louis), Lori (Corey), Clay (Maddie), Bailey (Mickey), Molly, Trey (Lauren), Mara (Trent), Ryan and Corey, great grandchildren, Noelle, Emery and Colton, and sisters-in-law, Jane Ruch, Pat Ruch and Pat Caris. Theone was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Delores Kleine and brothers, Gene, Russell and Royce Ruch. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her but comforted in the knowledge that one day we will all be together again.
As she wished, there will be no visitation but there will be a graveside service, open to all, on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11 AM in the Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, Ohio. Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home of Walbridge is assisting the family with arrangements. Theone’s family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1930 Bradner Road, Northwood, Ohio 43619 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.