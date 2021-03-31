Theodore W. Knight, Jr., 85, of Federalsburg, MD died on Friday, March 26, 2021 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, DE, surrounded by his family. Born on November 21, 1935 in Bowling Green, Ohio, he was the son of the late Theodore W. Knight and Gladys M. Herringshaw Knight.
Ted served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later was a self-employed business owner. He enjoyed working in the yard and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.
Mr. Knight is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Knight of Federalsburg, MD; three children, Cindi Knight of Federalsburg, MD, Sherri Rice of Coppell, TX and a son Tom Knight and his wife Monika of Yorkville, IL. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory six grandchildren, Abbi, Kati, Trevor, Tyler, Aleks and Erika, a sister, Beverly Budd of Aurora, CO and his two fur babies, Brutus and Daisy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.