“Ted’s Dead!” If he had his way, that’s all this would say.
Theodore “Ted” Eugene Deal, 85, of Lake Township passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, after battling pneumonia & lung cancer. Ted was the 8th of 14 children born to Albert W. and Verna M. (Fahle) Deal on November 20, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Lake Schools in 1954. He would proudly serve in the Army Reserves for six years. On July 20, 1963, he married Carol Radeloff at Salem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Ted and Carol would raise 3 sons and celebrate over 57 years of marriage.
He worked in glass manufacturing for Libby-Owens-Ford 37 years before he retired. In addition, he worked at the Marsh Funeral Homes 30 plus years, retiring at the age of 80. He was a Lake Township Trustee for 8 years. He was a man of faith and a member of Salem-Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Luckey.
Ted was ornery as the day is long and he spent a good amount of his youth street racing. He enjoyed anything that would go vroom, including the local police. When Ted wasn’t watching his grandkids playing sports you would likely find him hopping tables at his sister’s restaurant, Kozy Corners, chatting with anybody that would listen. Ted Deal truly never met a stranger. He approached everyone as if they were old friends and would even give them the shirt off his back. Ted had a great love and devotion to his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Carol, Ted is survived by his three boys; Brad E. (Susan) Deal of Moline, OH, Kurt W. (Jody) Deal of Perrysburg, OH, and Jerry A. Deal of San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren Kristen, Rachel, Mason, and Sydney Deal.
He is also survived by his siblings: Beverly Hicks, Jerry (Bonita) Deal, Richard (Marge) Deal, Sandy Konieczny, Doris (Larry) Lafferty, Paul (Nancy) Deal, Donald (Connie) Deal, Robert (Sue) Deal; sister-in-law; Sharon Knitt; brother-in-law Ray Fry and Bill (Rose) Kusian. Ted had 36 nieces and nephews, 74 great-nieces and nephews, and 25 great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Albert and Verna Deal, Ted was preceded in death by his older brother James Frederick; sisters, Leota Betty (husband Earl) Kusian, Pauline F. (husband Paul) Spencer, Ruth J. (husband Hank) Jabs, Carol J. Fry, and brothers in law Ken Knitt, Marion Hicks and Carl Konieczny.
Ted will be laid to rest at a public Committal and Graveside Service, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Salem Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David and Rev. James Budke. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Salem-Grace Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com