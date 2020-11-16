Theodore Bishop passed away in Avon Park, Florida on November 11, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ted was born in Greenville, SC on August 19, 1923. After his father’s death, Ted’s mother moved with Ted and 4 of his 9 siblings to the Junior Order United American Mechanics Orphan’s Home in Tiffin Ohio in 1927. There he enjoyed a happy childhood, meeting hundreds of Homekids that he treasured as lifelong friends. Ted earned his high school diploma and was also trained in the craft of printing at the Home. He played football for the Home and developed an enduring love of all kinds of sports.
After graduation, Ted enlisted in the Army Air Corps, flying in C47 aircraft with the 42nd Pathfinders during WWII. He served in Europe and assisted in the rescue of concentration camp survivors. After the war, Ted was stationed in Paris, and played football there for the Air Corps.
Ted returned to Tiffin to attend Heidelberg College where he studied History and played football. He was a proud member of the undefeated team of 1948. At Heidelberg he also met Shirley Mae Grill. He and Shirley were married for 23 years and raised their 4 children in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Ted worked for most of his career as a printer at the Toledo Blade, and served as Union Steward for the Typographical Union. He served his community as a member of the Bowling Green City Charter Commission, and as an elder and Sunday school teacher at his church. He was a member in both Florida and Ohio of horseshoe clubs, the VFW, and American Legion, and was a 33rd degree Mason.
In 1981 Ted began his 19-year marriage to Marge Karnes. When he retired from The Blade, he and Marge spent winters at Lake Bonnet Village near Avon Park, Florida, and summers in Bowling Green until Marge’s passing in 2000.
Ted later courted Dorothy Giles, and they spent 19 happy winters and all of the past year together at Lake Bonnet. Many friends and neighbors, but most of all his beloved Dorothy, helped Ted through the difficult times of the pandemic.
Ted was preceded in death by parents John and Addie Bishop, siblings Frank, Berdie, Grace, Jess, Belton, Seebern, Robert, and Sallie Bishop, and grandson Ben Shively. He is survived by sister Emily Bishop Blair and nieces and nephews in North and South Carolina. He is also survived by beloved companion Dorothy Giles of Avon Park FL. Surviving children are Jane (Dave) Shively of McClure, OH, Martha Bishop (Ed Newman) of Athens, OH, Barb (Fuzzy) David of North Baltimore, OH, and John (Cathy) Bishop of Detroit, MI. Surviving grandchildren are Kris Hiser of Jacksonville, FL, Carrie Hancock of Gurnee, IL, Jeff (Robin Pena) Hiser of Bloomdale, OH, Danielle (Israel) Bishop Rueda-Fabila of Barcelona, Spain, and Alexandra Bishop (Chris Cowden) of Napa, CA. Great grandchildren are Kyler, Regann, and Brennan Hiser of Bloomdale.
Ted was kind and generous to all he knew, and he loved nothing better than to bring joy and laughter to others.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home https://www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Due to the pandemic there will be no public visitation or service, but a service will be presented on Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes Facebook page at 1:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday November 18, 2020. Interment will be in Union Hill Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wood County Senior Center, or Greenlawn Cemetery in Tiffin.