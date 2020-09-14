Thelma M. Thompson, age 93 of Pemberville and formerly of Perrysburg, passed away, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. She was born on May 16, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Ralph and Emma (Jenette) Stafford. On June 20, 1947 she married Kenneth Thompson in Detroit. Thelma and Kenneth raised 5 children and celebrated nearly 45 years of marriage before Kenneth’s passing in 1992. In addition to taking care of her family, Thelma worked in various capacities, which included being a checking and saving specialist for Citizens Bank for 20 years before she retired. A woman of faith, Thelma was a member of Perrysburg First United Methodist Church. Over the years she participated in numerous ministries which included singing in the church choir. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, making award winning crafts and baking Christmas cookies for her
family and those special to her. She was a member of the Otterbein Resident Board, and was proud to have been their longest resident. While all of these things were special to her, it was her family; her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that brought her the most happiness.
Thelma is survived by her children: Judy Smigelski of Cleveland, Nancy Posey of Pemberville, Gwen (Gary) Baum of MI, Richard (Dana) Thompson of Perrysburg, Cheri Thompson of Toledo, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Imogene Stafford of MI. In addition to her husband, Kenneth, Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Jason Richter, brother, Richard Stafford, sisters: Betty Sorenson, Shirley Hamilton, sons-in-law: Ron Smigelski, Tim Posey and Bob Thompson.
Following a family service, Thelma will be laid to rest next to Kenneth in a family committal service at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, MI. Officiating, will be Pastor Jim Jennings. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Perrysburg First United Methodist Church or Otterbein Senior Living. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com