Thelma June Hardy Whitmer, 100, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away May 10, 2022 at Wood Haven Health Care. She was born February 19, 1922 to Clayton & Pearl (Snyder) Vollmar.
Thelma called herself a Farmers Housewife. She also worked as a cook at BGSU for 10 years. She was a member of Tontogany Presbyterian Church, Chauncey Point Card Club, Wood County Senior Center and was a founding member of Otsego Farm Bureau Council.
Survivors include daughters-in-law, Carol Hardy & Mary Lou Hardy, grandchildren, Collette (Kurt) Dickey, Lennette Swanson, Kevin Hardy, Carole (Mark) Garrett, and Jeff (Heather) Hardy, and 16 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Hardy, husband Earl Whitmer, sons, Eugene Hardy and Gerald Hardy, brothers, Glenn & Vernon Vollmar, sisters, Margaret Brown and Arvilla Kidd, grandson-in-law, Jim Swanson and granddaughter, Patricia Hardy.
Visitation will take place Friday, May 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. Memorial contributions can be given to Wood County Committee on Aging Production Kitchen for the Wheeled Meals program. To leave an online memory visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.