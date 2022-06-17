Thelma “Jane” Sibbersen, age 89, of Perrysburg OH passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Otterbein SeniorLife in Pemberville, OH. She was born on September 4, 1932 in Millbury, OH to George L. and Thelma M. (Young) Schober. Jane was 4th of 5 children and grew up on a farm. In high school she with her sisters Ruth and Ila sang as a trio for events. She knew her future husband since childhood and they were confirmed and graduated together from Lake High School in 1950. Jane would go on to marry Robert W. “Bob” Sibbersen on September 13, 1952 in Stony Ridge Ohio at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. They would go on to raise 4 sons and celebrate 64 years of marriage before his passing in December of 2016. She was an active partner in their farming operation together in their wedded life and was the farm bookkeeper.
In addition to being a homemaker, Jane worked outside the home as a secretary for the Bostwick-Braun Hardware Company prior to starting her family. She was active in her children’s school activities while they were at Lake Elementary, she served in their Mothers Club and as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Jane was a lifelong member of St. John’s Church and served as a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years. Her memberships also included the Farm Bureau, charter member of Golden Seaway Farm
Council which lasted 50 years, St. John’s Lutheran ELCW, and was a volunteer in The Food Pantry program. She was known for her hospitality as well as having large family dinners. Jane was a talented seamstress and an avid reader, she especially enjoyed reading books to her grandchildren and other children. She was an outstanding cook and baker, known for her cinnamon rolls. Jane also kept a large garden and she was known for the goal of keeping 100 dozen Christmas cookies in the freezer, even beyond daily family eating. She was proud of her heritage, which reached back to the Revolutionary War and Mayflower ancestors. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, friend, and neighbor. Thelma will be remembered for touching many lives with her kindness and concern.
Thelma is survived by her children: Mike Sibbersen of Bowling Green, OH, Paul Sibbersen of NJ, Jeff (Chris) Sibbersen of Pemberville. Grandchildren: Julie (Rick) Blackmore, Kari (Brian) Hatfield, Scott (Andrea) Sibbersen, Samantha and Ian Sibbersen. Great-grandchildren: Kaelei and Paige Blackmore, Harper and Hayden Hatfield, Daughter-in-law Dianne (Tom) Waldock and many nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert W. “Bob” Sibbersen, son Keith, sisters Helen Birr, Ruth Griffith, Ila Davison, and brother Lee Schober.
Family and friends will be received 1-5pm, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. It is suggested that those in attendance for visitation Sunday would wear a mask and observe social distancing protocol. Memorial Services will be at 2pm, Monday, June 20, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with family receiving guests prior from 1-2pm at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Hughes. Light refreshments will be served after the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. Private interment will be in Lake Township Cemetery. Family request that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of contributions to: St. John’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.