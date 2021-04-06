Thelma E. Schaller, age 92, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born on April 7, 1928 to Raymond and Luella (Kellermeier) Heilman in Perrysburg. She is the wife of the late, Dale E. Schaller, whom she married on April 3, 1948.
Thelma never missed church and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge. She started a Bunco club 55 years ago and was a former member of the Glenwood School Mother’s Club. Thelma loved playing cards, baking, genealogy and was always sending a card to those that had a birthday, sympathy, anniversary, etc.
Thelma is survived by her children, John D. (Penny L.) Schaller, Donald E. (Betty Jo) Schaller, Thomas A. (Terri) Schaller and Nancy J. Schaller; grandchildren, John C. (Laura) Schaller, Michael (Kimberly) Schaller, Stacy L (Neil) Kuszmaul, Bryan T. (Elizabeth) Schaller, Joshua (Alexa) Tajblik, Heather Schaller and six step grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Matthew, Zachary, Lilly Rae, Carter, Emalyne, Owen and Case; sister-in-law, Veronica; brother, Robert (Mary Belle) Heilman and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Dale, brother, Norman; sisters, Margaret Swiergosz , Anna Harris, Lucille Sweatt and Dorothy Eckel.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 2-8 P.M. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg. Additional visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Stony Ridge, 5520 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, OH 43463. with the funeral services to follow at 11:00 am in the church. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge. Online condolences may be given at www.waklerfuneralhomes.com