Thanh Reynolds, 68 of Bradner, Ohio passed away 13 November 2021 after an abrupt illness. She was born in Saigon, Vietnam where she worked for the American military due to her language skills. After being in the states for a while she met her husband Del Reynolds who survives her.
Thanh worked at Travel Centers of America continuing the type of work she enjoyed; working with people and making them smile and supporting all managerial duties so that they were accomplished, without ever wanting the title. She led by example and performed above and beyond most, wanting to live up to her expectations. She had the remarkable ability to make the best of any situation. She enjoyed painting, gardening, singing, sewing, crocheting, and cooking. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.
Along with her husband Del, Thanh is survived by her sister Milan Bard and her children Jeff Reynolds, a United States Navy Sailor, and Tina Reynolds, Ph.D. in aerospace engineering.
Services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.