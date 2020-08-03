Terry V. Dewyer, 69, passed away peacefully on July 19th 2020.
He was born on May 18, 1951 to the late Carl and Madeline (Coss) Dewyer in Massilon, Ohio. Terry is survived by his daughter Paralea Dewyer of Bowling Green, Ohio; sons: Jesse and Clayton Dewyer both of California; Rocky Dewyer of Michigan; grandchildren; Justine, Veelon, Larkin, Jasper, and Maggie; 2 great-grandchildren; sister Connie Holicker; brothers Carl and Steve Dewyer; Terry was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Sam and Troy Dewyer.
Terry worked as a Boilermaker in Detroit for local 169 for over 30 years retiring in 2006. Being passionate about the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing he was able to pass on his enthusiasm to his children and grandchildren. Terry surrounded himself with the best of friends and family; and lived his passion to the end on The beautiful Lake St Clair hunting turtle and duck and spending every possible moment fishing. His famous fish fries will be missed but not nearly as much as he will be.
Services for Terry will be private.