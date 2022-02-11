Terry Shank, 61, of North Baltimore, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on June 13, 1960, in Findlay to the late Nolan and Annabel (Lee) Shank. He married Jane Simon on September 6, 1980, and she survives.
Terry is also survived by his son, Evan (Brookelynn) Shank of Orlando, FL; daughter, Hannah Shank of Findlay; sisters: Toby (Lloyd) Weeks of Findlay and Debbie Thomas of Arlington; beloved granddaughter, Aaliyah; mother-in-law, Ruth Simon of North Baltimore; sister-in-law, Judy Simon of North Baltimore; brother-in-law, David (Shelly) Simon of North Baltimore; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was currently working for Clouse Construction as a Project Manager. He was a member of Salem Cass United Methodist Church, Findlay. Throughout the years he coached his children’s softball, baseball and basketball teams. He loved camping and spending time in Florida at the beach. Terry was also an Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be held 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Cass United Methodist Church, Findlay.