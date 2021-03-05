Terry M. Tschappat, 65, of Weston, Ohio passed away Wednesday March 3, 2021. He was born April 23, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Richard and Teresa (Sleighton) Tschappat. He married Eunice Carpenter on September 25, 1976 and she survives in Weston.
Terry worked as a forklift operator for Johns Manville for 43 years. He was a faithful member of and served in several positions at the BG Alliance Church. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and star gazing. Terry was a member of the Teamster Local 20 in Toledo, Ohio and he was a volunteer firefighter for the Portage Fire Department. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Along with his wife of nearly 45 years, Eunice, Terry is survived by his children Emily (Conrad III) Arrambide of Allen, Texas and Joshua (Danielle) Tschappat of Weston, Ohio, grandchildren Callie, Marissa and Tanner Tschappat and Conrad IV, Julian and Belicia Arrambide. He is also survived by his sisters Kim Woods of New Hampshire and Kelly Gravelle of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Macy Tschappat.
Public visitation will be held on Monday March 8, 2021 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Fireman’s Last Alarm Service will be conducted by the Central Joint Fire District Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Terry’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at BG Alliance Church, 1161 Napoleon Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Arnie Buehler will officiate. Interment will follow at Wingston Cemetery in Rudolph, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required in both the funeral home and the church and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to BG Alliance Church, Dusty Boots Equestrian Club or The Central Joint Fire Department.
