Terry Lynne Daniels, 65, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:47 p.m., Friday, July 15, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on January 23, 1957, in Findlay to the late Jack W., Sr. and Charlotte L. (Franks) Barringer. She married Robert L. Daniels, Sr. and they were divorced.
Terry is survived by her daughter, Shelly Daniels of North Baltimore; brother, Jack W. (Micky) Barringer, Jr. of Cygnet; sisters: Patricia L. Barringer of Findlay, Nola G. Jordan of North Baltimore, Dawn K. (Tim “Yum”) King of Bluffton and Polly J. (Jay) Shuman of Callahan, FL; and she was a beloved Nee Nee to her grandchildren: Bryce McGough and Laynee Daniels.