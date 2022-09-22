Terry Bland, 68, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Toledo Hospital.
Terry was born on August 2, 1954 in Bowling Green to Lois Bland. Terry is survived by his brother Randy Himburg of Bowling Green and a nephew David Himburg.
Terry was a musician by heart and enjoyed playing his guitar. He played in numerous bands throughout his life and enjoyed a good round of golf, playing softball and bowling.
A Graveside Service for Terry will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, OH.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, Bowling Green.