Terrance L. “Terry” Sanford, 68, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Terry was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on October 12, 1952 to the late Charles and Luella (Browning) Sanford. OH. He married his loving wife, Colleen S.Valentine, on August 4, 1978. They shared 44 wonderful years together, loving each other, raising three children and pursuing God’s best for their lives. Along with his wife who adored him, Terry is survived by his children: Trina (Rudy) Rosales, Bowling Green, Michael, Baltimore, MD, and Joshua (Erin), Mt. Holly Springs, PA; Grandchildren: Andrew and Torie Rosales; Siblings: Vicki (Lewis) Brown, Charles, Randy (Tammy) and Robert; Mother in-Law Phyllis Valentine; In-laws: Christine (Jeff) Trautman, Craig (Marcia) Valentine, Christopher (Lesa) Valentine, Cathleen (Charlie) Martin, and Carey (Judy) Valentine, along with many loving nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Rick and Father-in-Law, Duane Valentine.
Terry proudly served his country in the United States Navy in Vietnam. After the Navy, he joined the Ohio National Guard retiring after serving over 32 years. In the midst of battling four cancers over the past 34 years, Terry completed a Bachelors Degree in Business, rose to corporate leadership in his 40 years with Hartford Steam Boiler, raised three children, and partnered with Colleen in a church-based food bank serving at-risk families and individuals. He enjoyed traveling all over the world during his time in the Navy, continuing with his wife and family. This included a memorable trip to Israel in 2013.
Terry loved the outdoors. He found streams and woods to fish and hunt, Camping, boating, running, hiking and cycling were also favorites, as well as searching for golf courses to master throughout his life. In the Ohio National Guard, he served in the MP unit, then with his love of cooking decided to be a Mess Sargent, managing his team and serving thousands of troops. Then sharing this love with family and friends, ie. signature omelets, steak, holiday meals and apple pies. Terry was easy to be with, quick to lend a helping hand, grateful for the life he was given, courageous and quiet in the pain he endured over the years always trusting in God’s goodness even in the turbulent times. He had a ready smile, and a twinkle in his eyes. He cherished his wife, family and friends. He was a precious gift and will be missed.
Visitation for Terry will be on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Terry’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM in the Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, Ohio 43537. Additional visitation will begin at 9:30 on Tuesday at the church. Terry’s services will be live-streamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Terry’s honor to the church or your local food pantry.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.