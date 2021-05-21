Ted L. Clements, 87, of Mt. Blanchard passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Ted was born to Leon and Margaret (Broughman) Clements on April 28, 1934 in Wood County.
He graduated from Liberty High School in 1952. On July 20, 1952, Ted married his high school sweetheart, Yorela Woessner and she survives along with their five children: Ted A. (Sharon) Clements, Rick (Becky Putnam) Clements, Dan (Sharon) Clements all of Mt. Blanchard, Jane (Michael) Walter of Carey and Rob (Laurie) Clements of Missouri. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Margaret Clements and a brother, Tom Clements.
Mr. Clements was a truck driver, worked in auto body repair and served as the Village Administrator for the Village of Mt. Blanchard. He was a member of the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church and former member of the Lions Club. Ted enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, bowling, boating, camping and played the piano beautifully. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation for Ted will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington and for one hour (10:00 – 11:00am) Wednesday at the church. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church with Pastor Brett Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ted to the Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church.