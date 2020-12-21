Sylvia L. Jividen, 83 of Pemberville, passed away, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Bowling Green Manor. She was born on September 23, 1937 in Plymouth, MI to Verne and Marion (Sampson) Burden. She married Clayton Jividen in Pemberville, OH. The two of them brought together a blended family and they would celebrate many years of marriage together. Sylvia, was a bookkeeper at the Pemberville IGA for 32 years before retiring. She was known to many as the “chicken lady” in and around Pemberville. Spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always brought her the most joy in life. She was a member of the Pemberville American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed fifth-wheeling and wintering in Florida.
In addition to her husband Clayton, Sylvia is survived by her children: Terry (Virgil Scott) Garwood and Michael (Leslie) Miller
both of Pemberville. Stepdaughters: Mary Lynn (Kevin) Tearney of Perrysburg, Karen Gall of IL and Rachael Palos of FL. Grandchildren: Kristy (Greg) Pioterek, Virgil Ryan Garwood, Michean Miller, Courtney Miller, Tony Miller, David Taylor (Michaela) McKonkey, and Amanda McKonkey. Step grandchildren: Elizabeth (Benjamin) Wagenknecht, Derek Tearney, Heather (Ron) Austin, Clayton Jividen and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Ardith Byars, brother: Harold Burden, stepsons: Keith Graffis, Bertrand Thomas Graffis, and Scott (Diane) Jividen.
Sylvia will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com