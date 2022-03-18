Suzanne J. Rock, longtime resident of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed peacefully March 17, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Life in Pemberville, OH. She was surrounded by her three children Steve, Anne and Brian.
Sue was born June 3, 1932 to Nathan and Marian Beck in Bexley, Ohio. Her formative years provided the groundwork for a strong Christian faith and the love of family. Her love of the outdoors developed during adolescence through participation in “Campfire Girls” and many summers at camp in Southeastern Ohio’s Hocking Hills where her family had a summer residence. She remained an avid gardener and committed environmentalist throughout her life.
Gifted academically, she graduated from Bexley High School participating in many clubs and was a member of the Field Hockey and Basketball teams. Upon graduation, she enrolled at Duke University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree and met her future husband and lifelong companion, William (Bill).
On June 18, 1955, Bill and Sue were married and shortly thereafter, they moved to Frankfurt, West Germany, where Bill was stationed in the United States Army. There they enjoyed weekend excursions and the birth of their first child, Stephen. Upon their return to the United States, they spent one year in Durham, North Carolina before moving to Bowling Green, Ohio. There they welcomed two more children and spent the remainder of their married life.
Sue spent much time raising their children, planning family activities, and being an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Sue later continued her education, earning a Master of Education degree in Biology. Upon graduation she became a Biology Teacher at Bowling Green High School where she quickly earned the respect and admiration of colleagues and students alike. After 15 years in the classroom, she accepted the task of developing and directing the “Gifted and Talented” program for the Bowling Green City Schools. She embraced this role with great energy and enthusiasm until her retirement.
In retirement, Sue and Bill continued their commitment of “Service to Others” through St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, (member of the Church Choir, Church Council and active participant in the “Wednesday Night Live” program, and BYKOTA) Wheeled Meals and other philanthropic projects. Sue was an active member of the “League of Women Voters” for 50 years.
Sue and Bill enjoyed traveling the country and abroad through the “Elderhostel” organization and spending time at their “cottage” in Lakeside, Ohio. Sue and Bill’s greatest joy came through time with family and the special friendships they developed through St Marks Lutheran Church, BGSU and the City of Bowling Green. Sue saw every aspect of life as a learning moment and lived this quality to the fullest every day of her life.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Bill. She is survived by her three children Stephen Rock (Jenny Arden), Anne Elliott (Richard) and Brian Rock (Lori), 7 grandchildren (Andrew and Julia Rock, Rebecca and Lillian Elliott, and Kirsten, Nathan and TK Rock) and 3 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mark’s Lutheran Church or The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.