Suzanne C. Kilpatrick, 86 of Findlay, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home.
Suzanne was born on February 17, 1934 to the late Claude M. and Margaret Louise (Moore) Janes, Sr. She was married to John F. Kilpatrick on November 6, 1957 and he preceded her in death on August 6, 2010.
Suzanne is survived by four children, Maureen Hall of Findlay, John M. Kilpatrick of Findlay, Martha (David) Hards of Findlay, and Claude R. (Earlene) Kilpatrick of Bowling Green; eleven grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Roode of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Terri (Dennis) LaRocco of Findlay.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Sondra Lee Janes, Peggy Ramsey, Barbara Treece, and two brothers, Claude Janes Jr., and Donald Janes.
Suzanne was a 1951 graduate of Findlay High School. She was a former member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Findlay for over 60 years where she served as a deacon, an elder, and served on various church committees. Suzanne was an Avon representative for over 40 years.
There will be no visitation or viewing per request of Suzanne. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 South Main Street, Findlay with Pastor Jessica Commeret officiating.
Burial will take place at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Arrangements are being handled by Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home.
Memorials in Suzanne’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of NW Ohio, 1800 N. Blanchard Street, Suite 128, Findlay, OH 45840; First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main Street, Findlay, OH 45840; or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org.
