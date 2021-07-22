Susan Towner, 74, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away July 16, 2021. Susan was born on March 12, 1947 to the late Floyd and LaDonna (Sutton) Grames in Toledo, Ohio. She married Melvin Towner and they were married for 49 years before he preceded her in death on March 30, 2014.
Susan graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1965. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, in Neapolis. Susan loved to go fishing, and hunting and was a lifetime member of the Progressive Fisherman’s Association in Whitehouse. Susan was a supporter of the Boy Scouts and was proud of her three sons who all were Eagle Scouts. Family was very important to Susan and she will be greatly missed by everyone.
Susan is survived by her sons: Tim (Sandy) Towner, Tom (Marilynn) Towner, Terry (Jennifer) Towner; grandchildren: Travis, James, Jonathon, Tristan, Ashleigh, Madison, Trista, Jace, Tiffany, Leslie, and Amanda; great grandsons Silas & Grayson; sister Kathy (Ronald) Weaver and brother David Grames.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, sister Nancy Parsons and brother Don Grames.
Visitation for Susan will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2:00 – 7:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 24084 W. Second Street, Grand Rapids, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM in Bethany Baptist Church,14070 Bailey Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio with interment to immediately follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Home – Grand Rapids is honored to serve Susan’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.