Susan Sidor, 72, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 30, 2021. She was born May 17, 1949 in Swanton, Ohio to the late Stanley and Vernill (Grubb) Trickey. She married Louis Sidor on July 24, 1970 and he preceded her in death November 6, 2020.
Sue was a graduate of Swanton High School and went on to obtain her Bachelor’s degree from BGSU. She worked for 20 years at BGSU in the German and Russian Department. Sue was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano and she was an avid craft-maker.
She is survived by her sons Brett Sidor of Bowling Green, Ohio, Derek (Melinda) Sidor of Carey, Ohio and Blake Sidor of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Owen, Oliver and Annabelle, and sister-in-law, Elaine (Peter) Addessi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and Husband, Louis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1021 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Debbie Conklin will officiate. Visitation will be held Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to Peace Lutheran Church.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Sidor family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.