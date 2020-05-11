Susan Marie “Sue” LaFayette, 62, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on May 10, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 12, 1957. Sue grew up in Bowling Green, Ohio and attended Bowling Green State University. She spent the majority of her career at Edward Jones Investment Company and very much enjoyed the work she did and those she did it with. A member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sue donated time each week to assist the church in the accounting of donations.
Sue will be dearly missed by her sister Nancy (Mike) Keys, brothers Martin (Connie) LaFayette and Daniel (Georgia) LaFayette, nieces Katie (JB) Bittner, Laurie (Jake) Keegan, Kristen (Ryan) Whitmer, Caroline LaFayette, Ashley LaFayette, Sarah LaFayette, nephew J.D. LaFayette, one great niece, one great nephew and many friends. Those who preceded her in death were her parents William and Margaret LaFayette, her brother William LaFayette, and nephew Christopher LaFayette.
Sue was a kind and generous soul and had a genuine passion and excitement for life. She was an avid sports fan, reader and enjoyed music of all kinds. She loved pets, playing games and could often answer the most obscure trivia questions. Above all else, she loved her family and relished being an aunt.
A private Mass will take place at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial donations can be made in Sue’s name to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
