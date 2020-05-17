Susan M. Sexton, 43, of Bairdstown, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Tiffin, OH on November 6, 1976, to Steven and Linda (McKinnis) Hawkins.
She is survived by her father, Steven Hawkins of FL; her mother, Linda Hawkins of Clarksville, TN; sons, Alex Miller and JR Hawkins both of Fostoria, OH; brothers: Stevie (Erin) Hawkins and Aaron (Katie) Hawkins of Clarksville, TN; sisters: Amanda Hawkins of Clarksville, TN and Carrie Sherman of Wright, FL; granddaughters: Janelle Miller, Evelynn Miller and Willow Huff; and her soulmate, Tony King of Bairdstown, OH.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Street, North Baltimore, OH 45872. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com