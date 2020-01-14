Susan Lorraine King, age 65, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Sue was born in Syracuse, New York on January 25, 1954 to Robert A. Bernhoft and Marilyn E. (Bennett) Johnson. She graduated from Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio in 1972 and Northwest Ohio School of Practical Nursing in 1975. Sue married Kevin M. King in 1977 and they settled in North Baltimore, Ohio.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and identical triplet sons: Mark, Luke, and Joseph King. She is survived by her husband Kevin; daughters: Anne (Mark) Ozimek; Jane (Joseph) Fawcett; son Jonathan (Anne Marie) King; grandchildren: Kate, Ryan, Luke, Nick, Isabella, Alexander, Daniel, Molly, and Patrick; siblings: Robert Bernhoft, Jr.; Hans Bernhoft (Rick Stanish); Thomas (Jean) Bernhoft; and Kimberly (Peter) Holzberger; and many nieces and nephews. Sue spent her life as a devoted wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved volunteering her unique talents at her children’s schools and her husband’s work. Through it all,