A Memorial Celebration for Susan Leatherman Bush will be held on Jun 27th, 2021 at Roche De Bout Shelter at Farnsworth Park in Waterville, Ohio from 12-3 p.m.
Susan, a lifelong resident of Waterville and Anthony Wayne Alum, was very active in the community and loved knitting and selling her creations in the local shops. Susie passed on Sept 11, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. She was surrounded by her friends and family before her passing, and greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Please join the family and celebrate Susan’s life on her birthday, June 27th. View Susie’s memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message on CoyleFuneralHome.com.