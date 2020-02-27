Susan Kay Althauser - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Susan Kay Althauser

Susan Kay Althauser

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:45 pm

Susan Kay Althauser

Susan Kay Althauser, 67 of North Baltimore passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 15, 1952 in West Virgina. She married Michael Althauser in 1973 and he survives. Also surviving are four children, Kimberly (Mike) Kerwin, Stacey (Alan Woener) Althauser, Michael T. (Melissa Smith) Althauser II and Christopher R. (Stephanie Winget) Althauser and nine grandchildren. She worked as a clerk for Fuel Mart and was a homemaker. Susan was a Denver Broncos fan.

At her request, no services will be held. Memorial donations to be directed to Smith-Crates Funeral Home to defer funeral expenses. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Jome.

Posted in on Thursday, February 27, 2020 2:45 pm.

