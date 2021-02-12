Susan D. Pugh, 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Tuesday February 9, 2021. She was born October 13, 1943 in Rapid City, South Dakota to the late Jack and Julia (Field) Dunsworth. She married Meredith “Med” Pugh on March 8, 1965 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Susan was a graduate of St. Louis Park High School in Minnesota. She went on to attend the University of Minnesota and the University of Connecticut where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree. She then obtained her Master’s Degree from Bowling Green State University. She worked for 13 years as the Director of Registration and Classroom Scheduling for BGSU.
Susan spent many years as a local Girl Scout Leader. She grew up in Minnesota where she was a canoe guide in the boundary waters. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time sewing, gardening and doing crossword puzzles. Susan was an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed spending time in the company of her bridge club (Kay, Sue, Jane, Sue, Linda, Claire, and Dawn). She cherished her companionship with these ladies, as she did her close friendships with Peggy, Bonnie, and Doreen. Susan loved traveling with her husband Med to Europe and South America and they also enjoyed many years cruising Lake Erie on their sailboat. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.
Along with her husband of nearly 56 years, Med, she is survived by her daughters Julie Nebinger of Bowling Green, Sarah (Jeffrey) Hilbert of Atlanta, Georgia and Megan (Michael) Smith of Bowling Green, brother Tim Dunsworth of Minneapolis, Minnesota, sister Linda (David) Venghaus of Athens, Georgia and grandchildren Bailey, Bronwen, Dylan and Susan.
Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Susan’s Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Wood County Humane Society or The Wood County District Public Library.
