Susan Annette Ezzone, 61, MS, RN, AOCNP of Delaware, Ohio passed away on February 2, 2022 at 4:07 am after a long illness. She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on August 19, 1960 to Mary (Schumann) and Nick Ezzone Jr., and they survive. She married Jay Mirtallo on November 29, 1997 in Upper Arlington, Ohio, and he survives. They were married for 24 years.
Susan is a graduate of Lakota High School, Kansas Ohio, received her bachelor‘s degree in nursing from Bowling Green State University in 1982 and a master of science degree in nursing from The Ohio State University in 1985. She worked at the Medical College of Toledo Hospital early in her career as an oncology nurse and spent the remainder of her professional career with the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University as a Clinical Nurse Specialist and, upon completing her Nurse Practitioner degree in 1994 at the Ohio State University, a Nurse Practitioner. She held the distinction of being the first Nurse Practitioner at The Ohio State University. Susan was deeply devoted to her faith and family. She was well-respected by colleagues, residents and physicians and loved by her patients for her fierce dedication to patient advocacy. Susan was a highly regarded clinician whose numerous publications and presentations provided a foundation for quality nursing practice, and she was instrumental in helping to establish several transplant and nursing protocols. Often, her manuscripts were used by transplant centers and nursing agencies to advance the standard of care for bone marrow transplant patients. She was honored to receive the Clinical Excellence Award in 2000 and the Cameos of Caring Award in 2007 from the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. She was an active member and held numerous educational and leadership positions in both local and national Oncology Nursing Societies. She was awarded the Excellence in Blood and Marrow Transplantation Award from the Oncology Nursing Society in 2008.
Surviving are two children – Sara Louise Mirtallo Ezzone and Nathan Paul Mirtallo Ezzone of Delaware, Ohio; her sister Sara (Ezzone) Bushong (Brian) and brothers Nick Ezzone III (Sharon) and Bob Ezzone (Tabitha). Susan has many nieces and nephews: Benjamin and Brett Bushong (Emily); Ryan (Jessica), Zac (Allie), Anthony and Isabella Ezzone; Alyson (Ezzone) Stokey (Philip) and Austin Ezzone; great nephew Noah Ezzone and great niece Lilyana Ezzone.
Visitation will be at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, Ohio from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Monday, February 7, 2022. Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm and will be conducted by Pastor Dave Mann of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church where Susan was a member. Those unable to attend the services in person may watch the service on the Snyder-Rodman Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/DelawareSFH.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions be sent in Susan’s name to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Medical Center, or at https://cancer.osu.edu/
