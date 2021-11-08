Susan Ann Benschoter, age 62, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born on July 25, 1959, in Bowling Green to Kay J. & Sharon L. (Bartrum) Benschoter.
Surviving Susan is her parents, Kay & Sharon of Cygnet; brothers, John (Rhonda) Benschoter, Thomas Benschoter both of Cygnet; sister, Teresa Benschoter of Bloomdale; nieces & nephews, Matt (Shelby) Smelser, Jennifer Smelser, Benjamin Smelser, Tyler (Audra) Benschoter, Kyle (Darla) Benschoter, Nathan Benschoter, Kendahl Benschoter, Reghan Benschoter, Sawyer Benschoter; and many great-nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Smelser, and great-niece Tenley Marie Benschoter.
Susan was a graduate of Elmwood High School and then worked at Regal-Beloit in Bowling Green for many years. Among several hobbies she had a passion for gardening, listening to gospel music, enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and watching the Andy Griffith Shows. Her greatest love in life was being an Aunt; she enjoyed all the time spent with her nieces and nephews over the years.
Friends will be received from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Immediately following a graveside service will be held at 2:15 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Wayne with Pastor Jon Reynolds officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to Susan’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org