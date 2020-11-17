Susan A. Ramge, passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2020, at Otterbein SeniorLife Pemberville, at the age of 76. Born in Oakwood, Ohio on July 1st, 1944, to Dean and Phyllis Mohr.
She was the loving wife to Dennis L. Ramge, with whom they shared 55 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised two sons and were blessed with four grandchildren, of whom she was extremely proud.
Susan enjoyed a long career with Perrysburg Schools where she served as the Head Cook at Woodland Elementary. She enjoyed shopping, waterskiing, and spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed watching her boys play soccer and spoiling her grandchildren.
Susan will be remembered for her selfless acts of kindness and unending love. She was always putting the needs of others before her own.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Ramge, her sons, Mark (Susan) Ramge; Kent (Emily) Ramge; her brother, Steve (Gisela) Mohr; grandchildren, Katherine, Stephen, Ashley and Ellie Ramge; and her nieces, Nicole (Dave) Beyersdorf and Natalie (Derek) Cook.
A private memorial service will be held in her honor by invitation only, at Coyle Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the organization of your choice in her name. Please view Susan’s memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.