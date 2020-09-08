Sun Hui Aungst, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 5, 2020. She was born December 16, 1938 in Seoul, South Korea to Dong Ho Son and Myong Sun Nam.
Sun worked as a nursing aide at Bowling Green Manor for many years. She enjoyed taking walks, doing crossword puzzles and following the football teams her son coached. She loved spoiling and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son Steve (Beth) Aungst of Bowling Green, Ohio and grandchildren Taylour Aungst of Columbus, Ohio and Garrett Aungst of Bowling Green, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her son Stanley Aungst, daughter Ok-Hui Aungst, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to United Way.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Aungst family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com