Sue C. “Susie” Burnside, 83, of Findlay died at her residence on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:40 a.m. after a valiant battle with lung cancer. She was born in Amanda Township on December 23, 1937, to Royce B. and Bernice L. (Farthing) Decker, both of whom are deceased.
Susie attended Mt. Blanchard High School and graduated from there in May of 1955. After graduation Susie obtained a job at The Ohio Bank in Findlay. In November of 1955, her father died unexpectedly, and she and her mother moved to Findlay shortly afterward. On January 18, 1957, she married James “Jim” Burnside, and he survives. Her mother died December of 2011, at the age of 95. The couple has three children: Robert W. (Sheila), Scott A. (Sheri), and Craig E. (Lori) all of whom survive.
Susie worked at Hancor, Inc. for 23 years, Pry CPA for one year, and returned to Hancor and retired from there in 1998. She returned to the work force in 1999, at Romark, Inc. and retired for good in 2013.
Susie is also survived by five grandchildren: Mitchell, Natalie, Bryce, Brittanne, and Cody; and three great-grandchildren: Mae, Henry, and Claire.
Jim and Susie enjoyed spending time with family at their cottage in Hillsdale, Michigan; traveling (Susie loved to watch freighters pass through the Soo Locks); hiking wherever they could find a trail, especially the Smoky Mountains; and touring in the 1937 Hudson. Susie loved to cook and served delicious meals.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay. Pastor Cathy Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Jerry City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com