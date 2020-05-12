Steven S. Birkenkamp, 60, of Weston, Ohio passed away May 10, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1959 to Bruce and Judith (Huff) Birkenkamp.
Steven is survived by his mother Judith; son Casey (Ashley) Birkenkamp of Custar, Ohio; step-son Michael Brian Hall of North Carolina; sister Karen Birkenkamp; brothers: Bryan, Kevin and Randy Birkenkamp; step-brother Keith Carros; grandchildren: Rowen, Izabella, Madison, and Mason; and trusted loyal friend Robin Loveless. He was preceded in death by his father Bruce and step-mother Violet Birkenkamp; step-bothers James and Eric Carros.
Steven graduated from Springfield High School, was very athletic, and participated in football and track. He served our country in the US Marine Corp. He enjoyed building wooden castles and painting miniature soldiers. Steven had a large collection of matchboxes and marbles. He will be missed.
Memorial contributions in Steven’s honor may be gifted to any disabled veteran organization.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com