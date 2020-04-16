Steven Joseph Verkin, 83, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Parkcliffe Memory Care and Assisted Living Community in Toledo.
He was born in Mingo Junction, Ohio on March 31, 1937 to Steven M. and Anna (Svidran) Verkin.
Steve grew up in Genoa, Ohio and was a proud graduate of Genoa Area High School. He attended The Defiance College and graduated with a degree in Business.
Steve married Judith “Judy” Ann Snyder on November 12, 1960 and they spent 57 years together until her passing on August 20, 2018.
He worked in sales for Eli Lilly and Company and retired in 1995.
Steve is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Vern) Kiehl of Saline, Michigan, Chris Verkin of Perrysburg, Julie (Steve) Morgan of Perrysburg and Laura (George) Abbott of Uxbridge, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Bobby (Kailee) Morgan, Jordan Abbott, Stevie Morgan, Drew Abbott and Joey Morgan; great grandson R.J. Morgan and sister Mary Ann Skillen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and granddaughter, Meredith Abbott.
Steve loved working in his yard and was known to have one of the prettiest yards in the neighborhood. Many summers were spent in Canada fishing on the lake and just hanging out with his family. He also enjoyed playing golf and having coffee every morning with his buddies.
A proud father, he coached his two youngest daughters in various sports, and enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts and plays.
His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed watching them grow up and spending as much time with them as possible.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio.
A funeral service for Steve will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio. (419-874-3133). O
