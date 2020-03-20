A Celebration of Steve King’s life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Church of Christ, 17317 Haskins Road, Bowling Green.
Visitation is at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. with Preacher Tom McCurdy presiding.
Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 10:03 am
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, March 20, 2020 10:03 am.
