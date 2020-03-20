Steve King - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Steve King

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 10:03 am

Steve King Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

A Celebration of Steve King’s life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Church of Christ, 17317 Haskins Road, Bowling Green.

Visitation is at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. with Preacher Tom McCurdy presiding.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Friday, March 20, 2020 10:03 am.

Recommended

Latest Special Edition

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]