Steve (“Kid”/”Brother”) Cary, 66, died at his home on Saturday, November 21. He was born in Bowling Green, OH to Richard and Correna (Johnson) Cary.
Steve was a free spirit who truly enjoyed life. Even through his declining health he approached each day with a positive attitude.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike. He is survived by his son Shayne, brother Bob, sister Tracy, and nieces and nephews Cary, Joe, Kristy, Dustin, Morgan, Syerra, Cole and Dez.
There will be no visitation.