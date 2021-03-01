Stephenie Barton Anello, 40, of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away Wednesday, February 24th, 2021. Stephenie was born on June 16th, 1980 to Steven (Rose) Barton and Sue Murphy in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Stephenie graduated high school in 1998 from the Ohio Training Center. In 2003, she received her CNA. In 2007, she graduated from the University of Phoenix with a degree in Healthcare.
Stephenie enjoyed spending time with her children, family, and her church. She also enjoyed singing and listening to music.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin (Genoa) Murphy; and, her brother, Alan Meyer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gabrielle Anello and Nadia Valencia; her parents: Steven (Rose) Barton, Perrysburg; Sue Murphy, Bowling Green; her grandparents: Richard (Lucille) Barton, Grand Rapids; her siblings: Rebecca Springstead, Perrysburg; Rachel Barton, Melinda (Brad) Grimes, Nettle Lake; Christina (Jerod) Baldwin, Tennessee; Elizabeth Barton, Fostoria; Victoria (Vicente) Barton-Loredo, Perrysburg; Matthew (Mary) Barton, Perrysburg; Andrew Barton, Georgia; Anthony (Samantha) Gonzales, Tontogany; Blake Gonzales, Weston; Bronx Blunk Weston.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at Word of Truth Christian Center, 1163 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 at 11 a.m.
Flowers or gifts may be sent to the church.