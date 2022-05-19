Stephen T. Hall February 2, 1965 – May 13, 2022Stephen “Caveman” Hall, 57, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 13, 2022.
He was born to Fred and Ruby (Rowe) Hall on February 2, 1965 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Steve is survived by his wife and best friend, Angela (Zmudzinski) Hall, his sons Karl (Bree) Hall, and Adam Hall. And his grandson, Arlo Hall, was his pride and joy.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Hall, his brother, Scott Hall, and his son, Christopher Hall.Steve graduated from Otsego High School.
By day, he was an electrician for Lake Erie Electric and a member of the Local 8. By night, he was a motorcycle mechanic, owning his own repair shop, “Caveman’s” Motorcycle Shop.” In his spare time, Steve and Angie traveled on their motorcycle all over the United States, even to Nova Scotia. If the weather was nice, they were riding. Steve did not know a stranger and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations for home repairs are being accepted at donorbox.org/steve-hall-family-home-project.
A memorial will be half at a later date.