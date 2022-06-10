Stephen Anthony Albanese, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday June 5, 2022. He was born October 6, 1948 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Joseph and Rita (Keister) Albanese. He married Donna Saunders on November 9, 1992 and she survives in Bowling Green.
He is survived by his children Jason (Christy) Albanese of Helena, Ohio and Karen (Orville) Malone of Wayne, Ohio, grandchildren Brooke, Morgan, Garrett, Dakota, Corbin and Cuyler and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Annie Salsbureya of Orlando, Florida, Paul (Beth) Albanese of Lancaster, Ohio, Beth (Ron) Day of Newark, Ohio and James (Cindy) Albanese of Westerville, Ohio.
Stephen worked for ODOT for 30 years before retiring. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching old Westerns and any sporting event on TV. His greatest joy came from the time he spent with his grandchildren and he loved attending all of their activities.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Visitation will be held that morning at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.
