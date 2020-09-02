Stephanie Renee Ach, 31 of Cygnet passed into the Glory of Heaven on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to Joseph and Mary Ach on June 1, 1989, the youngest of 5 children. She graduated from Elmwood High School in 2007 and began her career in Customer Service. Everywhere she went, she knew someone; no one was a stranger. Steph was her own person from day 1 and we all held on for the ride. There isn’t any person out there who knew her that was not touched by her free spirit, her smile and her honesty. She was a Badass on the outside but had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. You could see her all dressed up one day and then working on a car the next. She was a lover of animals, always trying to sneak in a stray. Stephanie Lived Life and we should all follow her example.
She is survived by her significant other Adam Ware and their fur babies Gizmo, Lilly, Moose, Rosie and her three littles and Ritchie. Her Mom Mary (Steinmiller) Ach and Stepdad Kole Sterling; Step-mom Rita Ach, Brothers Andrew (Fannie) Huffman, Matthew (Brittany) Ach, Danny (Jen) Ach, Garry Wymer and Kris (Emily) Sterling, Brother in law Eddie Morrison; Sisters, Jennifer (Chris) Whiteside and Nikki (Jeff) Baney. Nieces Aly Huffman, Haley Whiteside, Chloe Whiteside, Ashtyn (Nate) Baney, Mckenzye Wymer, Areanna and Leta Morrison and Kennedy and Olivia Sterling; Nephews Owen and Oliver Huffman, Blaine Wymer, and Wyatt (Leah) Baney and great nieces Adeline and Maple Baney and Portia Wymer along with many, many , many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Ach, Aunt Jane Gensler, Cousins Joshua Ach, Derrick Steinmiller and Jackson Steinmiller, Paternal grandparents Arthur and JoAnn Ach, Maternal grandparents Leonard and Helen Steinmiller and sister Heather Morrison and Grandmother Coleen Sterling.
A Celebration of Stephanie will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be gifted to the Wood County Humane Society.
