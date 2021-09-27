Stella Genevieve Culbertson, 91, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday September 27, 2021. She was born May 8, 1930 in Tontogany to the late Samuel and Catherine (Chenetski) Pappas. She married Richard Culbertson in 1973 and he preceded her in death in 2013.
Stella was born and raised in Tontogany, Ohio where she attended school. She enjoyed Polka dancing and playing piano. Her greatest joy game from the time she spent with her step-children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her step-children Scott (Diana) Culbertson of Portsmouth, Ohio, Brian Culbertson of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Shelly (David) Stevenson of Borger, Texas and Sharlene (Richard) Gillen of Wauseon, Ohio, 5 step-grandchildren, sister Helen Bauman of Sylvania, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Tontogany Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
