Stefano “Steve” Sanchez, 57, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 20, 2020.
He was born to Mary (Flores) Sanchez and the late Paul Sanchez Sr. on September 12, 1964 in Fremont, Ohio. Steve is survived by his mother Mary; daughter Amanda Sanchez; son Steven Sanchez; sisters Christina and Stella Sanchez; brother Paul Sanchez Jr.; nieces and nephews: Ricky, Daniel, Annalisa, Xavier, Cipriana; great-nephew Wyatt and many more great nieces and nephews. Steve was an amazing son, dad, brother and uncle. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, Elvis Presley’s music, and above everything Steve loved his family. He enjoyed cookouts, going to the casino, watching boxing, and NASCAR. His favorite drive was Jeff Gordon. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Steve will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 4:00 until the time of a rosary service at 6:00 pm at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green. The Funeral Mass for Steve will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise Street, Bowling Green. Burial will be private. Memorial contribution may be gifted to the family via www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com and clicking the donations tab on his obituary page.