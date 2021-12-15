Star Traveler aka Robert B. Goris, 61, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on December 13, 2021.
He was born on September 26, 1960 to the late Robert J. Goris and Patricia E Kirian. He is survived by his sisters: Christina Weaver of Dunbridge, Ohio; Dolly (Ken) Groh of Defiance, Ohio; Susan (Joseph) O’Donnell of Grand Rapids, Ohio; and their children Star Traveler worked as a custodian at BGSU. He enjoyed rock collecting and science fiction.
Memorial contributions in Star Traveler’s honor may be gifted to the BGSU Foundation, Inc., specified to the Geology Department Fund. 1851 N. Research Drive Bowling Green, OH 43403
Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com