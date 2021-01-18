Sonja Larraine Landon, 62, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away January 13, 2021 at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She was born February 20, 1958 to Duane T. and Sandra L. (Mathewson) Landon in Jacksonville, NC at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. Sonja was a graduate of the Anthony Wayne High School class of 1976.
Sonja is survived by her mother Sandra Landon, her sisters Wuanetta Lyn Smith, Debra (Ed) Flagg and Lisa (Dean) Euler, her brothers Robert (Yvonne) Baker and Dennis Baker. She was preceded in death by her father Duane Landon and step mother Joyce Landon.
Sonja’s arrangements are entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home in Waterville, Ohio. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com