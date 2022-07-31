Skylar Danielle Berfield, age 2, of Luckey, OH received her angel wings at home on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born on October 15, 2019 to Joshua R. Berfield and Kristin White in Toledo, OH.

Skylar blessed us with her presence for 2 ½ years however, she touched and changed the lives of so many. She was spunky, bright, and so happy. With all she faced and went through she persevered proving people wrong along the way. She lived against all odds and nothing stopped her. Her story of inspiration changed all those she encountered. She could be intimidating to some as she “had her own voice even without speaking.” Even at 2, her family was her greatest love.