Skylar Danielle Berfield, age 2, of Luckey, OH received her angel wings at home on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She was born on October 15, 2019 to Joshua R. Berfield and Kristin White in Toledo, OH.
Skylar blessed us with her presence for 2 ½ years however, she touched and changed the lives of so many. She was spunky, bright, and so happy. With all she faced and went through she persevered proving people wrong along the way. She lived against all odds and nothing stopped her. Her story of inspiration changed all those she encountered. She could be intimidating to some as she “had her own voice even without speaking.” Even at 2, her family was her greatest love.
Skylar Danielle leaves to mourn her passing, her parents: Joshua Berfield and Kristin White. Brother, Deklan Berfield. Maternal grandparents: Charles and Brittany White of Pioneer, and Joanna Smith of Bowling Green. Paternal grandmother: Kimberly Berfield of Woodville. Marternal great-grandmother: Joan Smith, and step great-grandmother: Jane Harrington. Paternal great-grandmother: Marilyn Berfield and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Berfield Jr. Paternal great-grandfather, Robert Berfield Sr. Pateral great-grandparents: Daryl and Bonnie Reef. Maternal great-grandfather, Barney Smith, maternal great-grandparents: Larry and Julia White.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. Skylar will be laid to rest in a family committal in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: A charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.