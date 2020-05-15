Skip Carr, 52, of New Rochester, OH, passed away at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born on August 26, 1967 to Roger and Carolyne (Braun) Carr in Oregon, OH. He graduated with the class of 1985 from Clay High School. On March 23, 1991 he married Angela Baggett in East Claridon, OH. Skip and Angie raised 4 children and have celebrated 29 years of marriage together.
He worked in the engineering department at the Chrysler / Jeep Plant in Toledo for 20 plus years. Skip was a man of tremendous faith and it was Jesus that remained first in his life. Dedicated to public outreach, Skip was involved with youth ministry, and the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, where he would often preach. He remained active throughout his years and enjoyed working out in addition to practicing the martial art of HapKiDo. A family man, the greatest joy in his life was the love and faith he shared with his wife and children.
In addition to his wife Angie, Skip is survived by his sons: Joshua (Ariana) Carr, Elijah (Lexi) Carr, Solomon (Abby) Carr, and daughter, Faith Carr, and mother, Carolyne Carr of Curtice. Brothers: Scott (Dawn) Carr of IN, and Jay (Liana) Carr of Perrysburg. Beloved Pooches: Misty and Rocky. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Carr.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission or Compassion International. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com