Sira M. Gonzales, age 90, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore. She was born on January 29, 1931 in Mercedes, Texas to the late James & Josefa (Rodriguez) Werbiski. Sira married Ramon Gonzales on October 12, 1952 in Mercedes, Texas; and he preceded her in passing on November 5, 1981. Sira was then a loving companion to Joe Martinez for 30 years until his passing.
Surviving Sira are her children, Belinda (Mike) Graber of Bradner, Jerry Gonzales of Grand Rapids, Norma (Andy) DeLeon of Bradner; loving companion, Larry Balko; grandchildren, Bobbie Jo (Steven) Kinney of Wayne, Danny Lee (Denise) Kreais of Tampa, Florida, Jonathon (Sara) Graber of Pemberville, Janelle (TJ) Tuttamore of Pemberville, Leon & Mason Gonzales of Grand Rapids, Amanda Carpenter of Sylvania; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Kinney, Zachary Kinney, Aiden Graber, Alec Graber, Adam Graber, Alaina Graber, Mya Tuttamore, Trey Tuttamore; great-great-grandchildren, Gabriele, Isabella, & Lillian Rodriguez; sisters, Rosa (Martin) Noyola of Houston, Texas, Elisa Werbiski of Mercedes, Texas; brother, Armando Trevino of Coachella, California; son-in-law, Bob Carpenter of Sylvania; sister-in-law, Lupe Werbiski of Mercedes, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Mary Carpenter; brothers, James (Cleo) Werbiski, Roberto Werbiski; and sister, Mary Rodriguez.
Sira was a 1952 graduate of Mercedes High School, and then worked in the Food Service Department at Bowling Green State University for 25 years. Sira was full of life, loved to have fun, was always dancing every chance she got, had a passion for cooking, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family. Sira’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Briar Hill Health Campus in North Baltimore for the excellent care she received during her stay.
Friends will be received from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Lori Strang officiating. Burial will be at Bradner Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter (480 W. Dussel Drive, Suite 150 Maumee, OH 43537), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105), or to Briar Hill Health Campus. Online condolences may be sent to Sira’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org