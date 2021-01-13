Sijifredo “Fred” Salazar, 85 of Pemberville, passed away peacefully, Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Clare Commons, Perrysburg. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Harlingen, TX to Luis and Manuela (Guerra) Salazar. In 1950, Fred moved to the Perrysburg area meeting and later marrying Alicia Guerra on December 22, 1959. Fred and Alicia raised 2 sons and celebrated over 49 years of marriage before Alicia passed away in April of 2008. On April 9, 2012 Fred remarried Erlinda Ramos in Pemberville, OH. Fred and Erlinda would celebrate over 7 years of marriage together before Erlinda’s passing in December of 2019.
Fred worked most of his adult life, 40 plus years at Hercules Stamping Co. in Pemberville. He enjoyed music, building things and working in his shop. But mostly visiting and joking with family and friends.
Fred is survived by his sons: Victor (Dianne) Salazar of Pemberville, and John (Vanessa) Salazar of Toledo. Grandchildren: Brooke Salazar, Ryan Salazar, Trever Thomas and Owen Geisel.
Sister: Elena Vasquez of Maumee. Step-daughters: Esther (George) Lopez of TX, Linda (Steve) DeWalt of Weston, Frances Calderon of Weston, and Valarie (Eric) Roberson of Lima. Step-sons: Joe (Lisa) Rodriguez of Defiance and Alfredo (Tiffany) Martinez Jr. of Tontogany. Along with many Step-Grand and Great Grandchildren.
In addition to his wife’s Alicia and Erlinda, he was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Maria Martinez.
Fred will be laid to rest in a family Committal Service at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. A Celebration of Life Service, will be held at a future date to be announced. The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Ohio Living Home Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com